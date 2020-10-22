College Football Analyst Predicts Score Of Ohio State-Nebraska

After nearly 11 months of waiting, the Big Ten is back and ready to duke it out on the football field. Starting us off in their first weekend of the season will be two of the biggest programs in the conference: Ohio State versus Nebraska.

Ahead of the big game between the two Big Ten powerhouses, Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press has made his predictions. When it comes to Ohio State and Nebraska, he feels that the Buckeyes will win big.

“Prepare for a tsunami of snarky social media comments about why the Cornhuskers were so adamant to play this season when they fall behind by three touchdowns,” Russo wrote. “OHIO STATE 42-21.”

If it’s any consolation to Huskers fans, losing by 21 points would still mean beating the spread. They’re 26-point underdogs in this game.

Who will win Illinois-Wisconsin, Nebraska-Ohio State, Michigan-Minnesota and all the big Big Ten games?@ralphDrussoAP gives his picks: https://t.co/Hjn4oI722k pic.twitter.com/HK8bfOsBNP — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 21, 2020

Of course, the 2020 season has already yielded a ton of massive surprises. Whether it’s LSU getting stunned by Mississippi State, all of the chaos in the Big 12, or all of the SEC defenses being terrible, nothing is set in stone this year.

But Ohio State are heavy favorites to win the Big Ten, and are up there among the top national title contenders.

Nebraska, on the other hand, are still looking to return to bowl eligibility under the leadership of Scott Frost. The Huskers won’t necessarily be far off that goal if they lose on Saturday, but it won’t help their self-esteem if it’s a blowout.

