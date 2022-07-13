College Football Analyst Releases Ohio State-Notre Dame Score Prediction

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Wide receiver Chris Brown #2 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish runs with the football against safety Vonn Bell #11 of the Ohio State Buckeyes (back) and cornerback Eli Apple #13 (front) during the third quarter of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Buckeyes defeated the Fighting Irish 44-28. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season will start off with a potential College Football Playoff preview. On Sept. 3, the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

With this Notre Dame-Ohio State matchup just a few months away, Brad Crawford of 247Sports has revealed his early prediction.

Crawford has the Buckeyes defeating the Fighting Irish by a final score of 38-24.

From 247Sports:

This one's dripping with national relevance for two programs we've included near the top of our preseason bowl projections. Ryan Day matched up with Notre Dame first-year coach Marcus Freeman is worth the watch, eye-candy on offense versus the Fighting Irish's new-look D. Ohio State had a chance last season to overcome an early-season loss to Oregon in a similar non-conference showdown at home, but saw its opportunity crumble at Michigan. Perhaps the Buckeyes take the more advantageous road this time around and put pressure on Notre Dame to win out in order to reach the final four.

Whichever team wins this battle will have a nice win on its résumé. On the flip side, the loser of this game will have a lot of ground to make up.

There'll be a lot of pressure on Ryan Day and the Buckeyes to defend their home turf.

This game will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m. ET.