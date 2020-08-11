The Big Ten made a tough decision on Tuesday, announcing that its presidents have decided to postpone the 2020 college football season. With so much uncertainty surrounding the sport, people around the country are wondering what’s next for Justin Fields.

Ohio State managed to get through the entire 2019 regular season without a loss because of Fields’ heroics at quarterback. He finished the year with 3,273 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Since the Big Ten won’t be playing football this fall, it’s fair to wonder if we’ve seen the last of Fields in an Ohio State uniform. However, it might not be the last that we see of him at the collegiate level.

If the NCAA allows players to transfer to conferences that are carrying on with sports this fall – if that even happens – an opportunity could be there for Fields to start elsewhere.

There’s even some speculation on Twitter that Fields could transfer to Georgia, where his college career actually began.

I'm sitting here trying to think of a way we'll ever get to see Justin Fields in an Ohio State uniform ever again and I can't come up with one. — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) August 11, 2020

Hear me out … Georgia QB Justin Fields — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) August 11, 2020

Justin Fields said in December that then OC James Coley and coach Kirby Smart “told me if I ever wanted to come back in the future, there was always a spot for me.” https://t.co/CGCFPyoSvd — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) August 11, 2020

Fields is so talented that he could just sit out until the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s currently projected to be a top-five pick.

Waiting for the draft is an option, but there’s also the competitive nature inside a player that we need to consider as well. After being one win away from a national title game appearance, do we really think Fields is ready to end his college career?

All eyes will be on Fields and other Big Ten superstars following the conference’s decision to postpone the football season.