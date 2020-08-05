Urban Meyer Reacts To College Football Players Opting Out This Year

Between now and the start of the college football season, assuming we get one, player opt outs will be a huge story. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer has some experience with this issue, albeit for a different reason.

During the 2018 season, Meyer’s Buckeyes lost Nick Bosa to a groin injury during an early season game against TCU. The superstar defensive end might’ve been able to return to help the Buckeyes down the stretch that year. Instead, he opted to leave the team and withdraw from Ohio State to focus on his recovery ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It was obviously a tough decision for Bosa, but it wound up being a smart one professionally. He went on to be the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and was just dominant as a rookie for the San Francisco 49ers, who made a run to the Super Bowl this past season. Bosa recorded 47 tackles, nine sacks, and an interception in his first NFL season.

With COVID-19 threatening college campuses and football programs, some big name players are starting to make similar decisions at both the college and NFL levels. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is perhaps the biggest name to do so yet. In an appearance on Big Ten Network today, Meyer cited the Nick Bosa situation in saying he understands why players may make this difficult call.

Coaches will face a lot of uncertainty in 2020.@BTNDaveRevsine asked @CoachUrbanMeyer about the challenges that await coaches this season. pic.twitter.com/zJgcNP4oyB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 5, 2020

“I certainly understand it,” Urban Meyer said about guys like Parsons and Minnesota star wide receiver Rashod Bateman opting out, per 247Sports. “I went through it with Nick Bosa, arguably the best player in America. Was there a chance he could come back? Maybe, maybe not. But they didn’t wanna risk it.”

“You have a hard time pulling yourself up out of your chair when your best player does that,” Meyer admitted. “But do I understand? Sure I understand. You have an opportunity for generational money. Ultimately what your job is, take care of your family.”

Parsons and Bateman likely won’t be alone as we approach the season. A group of hundreds of Pac-12 players have sent a list of demands to the league, seeking change on issues of player health and safety, discrimination and racism within college sports and society as a whole, fair player compensation, and others.

Big Ten players put out a similar statement today, via The Players’ Tribune. We could be at the start of a very historic moment for college sports.