Kirk Herbstreit Gives Blunt Assessment Of College Football’s Postseason

We may wind up going wire-to-wire in College Football Playoff rankings this season. No one, outside of fans of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Ohio State, can be super thrilled with it. ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is among them.

Dating back to 2014, we’ve had at least one new College Football Playoff team every year. That streak looks like it will snap this season, and Herbie doesn’t think it is a good thing for the sport, especially with how stagnant things have been this year in particular.

“Our postseason is as bad as there is,” Herbstreit said during an appearance on Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Wednesday, according to 247Sports. “And we have got to figure out a system that opens up opportunities.

“The season ends Jan. 12, I can already tell you 2021 Ohio State’s coming out of the Big Ten, Clemson’s coming out of the ACC, Alabama’s coming out of the SEC. I can say in 2023, Ohio State is coming out of the Big Ten, Clemson’s coming out of the ACC and Alabama.”

This year has been especially tough for those hoping to see other teams involved. Cincinnati is currently undefeated in the AAC. Coastal Carolina also has a perfect record. Neither can even sniff the top four, and the Bearcats are still behind two-loss Florida and Georgia teams, even after the Gators’ loss to a sub-.500 LSU team on Saturday. Iowa State, which loss to Louisiana early this year, is also ahead.

“If that’s where we are is that right, is that healthy for the sport when 98 or 99 percent of the participants realize they don’t have a chance before the season starts?” Kirk Herbstreit continued. “We’ve got to look at this 2020 year and realize that we have to tweak the system for the betterment of the sport. We’re at a fork in the road right now on a lot of levels and we’ve got to look at some potential changes.”

Keeping the College Football Playoff pretty exclusive is important, but we’ve had more bad semifinal games than not through its early history. Expanding things a bit to give some other teams, and perhaps even elite Group of Five programs, some hope and adding drama to the process should help.