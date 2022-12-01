College Football Playoff Makes Decision On Ohio State President

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Ohio State president Kristina Johnson announced that she'll resign from her position in May.

“We have been able to achieve so much, on so many different fronts, despite considerable adversity including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am very proud of all that we have accomplished together. … I have made the difficult decision to step down as president following commencement at the end of the academic year. This will allow a search for the next president to proceed and adequate time for me to assist with a seamless transition.”

Even though Johnson will resign in the spring, she remains on the CFP Board of Managers - for now.

Bill Hancock, the executive director of the College Football Playoff, confirmed on Thursday that Johnson is still on the board.

Eventually, the CFP will need to make a change to its Board of Managers. However, that probably won't happen until Ohio State finds a successor to Johnson.

Being the president of a university like Ohio State is not an easy task. There are so many tough decisions that come with running an athletic powerhouse.

The next president will need to be ready to play a role in the College Football Playoff.