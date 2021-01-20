FOX College Football’s RJ Young just put out some very early 2021 New Year’s Six Bowl predictions, including picks for a College Football Playoff foursome. He has at least one pretty notable omission from that Playoff field.

In the Orange Bowl, Young pits 2020 national runner-up Ohio State against the Georgia Bulldogs. It would be the second College Football Playoff appearance for Kirby Smart’s program.

In the other semifinal at the Cotton Bowl, Young has Alabama against Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide are coming off of yet another national championship, while Oklahoma would be making its fifth Playoff appearance. The Sooners have not yet won a game in the event.

The most notable omission: Clemson. In Young’s projections, the ACC would miss the College Football Playoff for the first time in its short history, and the Tigers would miss for the first time since 2014, when Florida State made the inaugural CFP. He has Clemson playing in the Peach Bowl against Iowa State.

👀🔮 @RJ_Young has his early predictions for next season’s New Year’s Six Bowls Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/68eT0L3GO3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 20, 2021

The Sugar Bowl matchup is obviously a spicy one, between longtime rivals Texas and Texas A&M. This signals pretty high expectations for the early days of the Steve Sarkisian era in AUstin.

The Rose Bowl would pit Wisconsin, representing the Big Ten with OSU in the Playoff, against Pac-12 champion Utah. Young likes Coastal Carolina to follow up its remarkable 2020 season by claiming the Group of Five New Year’s Six bid, with a Fiesta Bowl nod to face Mack Brown’s UNC team.

Even with the Clemson run ending in this scenario, it is still a lot of the same in the College Football Playoff, and would be now the second straight year without a new team in the four-team field.

[FOX College Football]