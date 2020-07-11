College Football’s 8 Best Programs Against Top 25 Opponents

FOX College Football compiled a list of teams that have a winning record against top 25 opponents over the past 10 years. Just eight teams made the cut.

Ohio State, thanks mostly to Urban Meyer, has been the best team against ranked teams over the past decade. The Buckeyes have risen to the occasion on a consistent basis, having posted a 77.8 winning percentage against top-25 opponents.

The Alabama Crimson Tide land at No. 2 with a 77.3 winning percentage. Nick Saban and the Tide don’t lose big games very often, having won five national championships in the last decade.

The Tide are followed by LSU (68.4 percent), Clemson (66.7 percent), Oklahoma (64.7 percent), Oregon (61.4 percent), Stanford (57.1 percent) and Boise State (56.2 percent).

These are the only teams with winning records against ranked opponents in the last 10 years 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/himFUgV1PA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 11, 2020

Seeing teams like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma and Oregon on the list isn’t too surprising. Each has been national championship contenders over the years.

Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Clemson have each recently won a national championship. The Sooners have been on the brink of playing in the national championship while the Ducks have appeared in two title games in the past 10 years.

Meanwhile, Stanford has seen a rapid drop-off from relevancy these past few seasons. But it’s easy to forget the Cardinal were a consistent Pac-12 contender and challenger to the Oregon Ducks just several years ago. David Shaw is easily one of the more under-appreciated coaches in college football.

As for Boise State, the Broncos aren’t challenged by the Mountain West too often. Boise State has emerged as the best non-Power Five conference team in all of college football.