College Football World Is Already Excited For Ohio State vs. Indiana

On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana Hoosiers took down the Michigan State Spartans to keep their undefeated record intact.

The win moved Indiana to 4-0 on the season and also gave the Hoosiers the outright lead in the Big Ten East. That’s right, the Indiana Hoosiers hold the Big Ten East lead over programs like Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

Indiana already defeated the latter two, and has a date with the former next weekend. Who knew the biggest game of the Big Ten season would come between Ohio State and Indiana?

Well, college football fans are having a bit of fun with the ridiculous notion that this is the biggest game of the season. Undefeated Indiana squares off against undefeated Ohio State for the right to claim who is the best in the Big Ten East.

Big Ten Kickoff will be in Columbus next Saturday for the biggest game of the Big Ten season: Ohio State vs. … Indiana. https://t.co/40PXIkrFgB — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) November 14, 2020

Ohio State was scheduled to face off against Maryland this weekend. Unfortunately, the Terrapins are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

As a result, the Big Ten decided to cancel the game. That allowed Indiana to grab a half-game lead over the Buckeyes heading into next weekend’s contest.

Of course, if Ohio State takes care of the Hoosiers, the Buckeyes will be right back on the top of the standings.

Both teams sit inside the top 10 heading into next weekend’s huge game. Can the Hoosiers keep their miraculous season rolling?