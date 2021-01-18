The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Chris Olave’s Decision

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave against Clemson.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Chris Olave stunned the college football world on Monday when he announced his plan to return to Ohio State for his senior season.

Widely considered to be a first round prospect in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes wideout’s decision came as a bombshell to both college programs and professional organizations. Olave built upon his elite sophomore season in 2020, racking up 50 receptions, 729 yards and seven touchdowns in only seven games in 2020. Over his three years in Columbus, the star wideout has totaled 1,766 receiving yards and 22 scores.

Nonetheless, Olave will re-join Ryan Day’s program as the Buckeyes try to make another run at a National Championship.

“There are so many great memories but we’re not done yet. I’ll be returning for my senior year at Ohio State,” Olave tweeted on Monday evening.

The college football world couldn’t contain its excitement (or in some cases, dismay) at the receiver’s announcement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Olave’s shocking news:

Ohio State’s offense will stay loaded heading into 2021, despite the departure of star quarterback Justin Fields. Olave will return to a stellar receiving corps highlighted by Garrett Wilson, Jeremy Ruckert and Jaxon Smith-Nijgba. Whoever lines up under center for the Buckeyes should consider themselves fortunate, as their job shouldn’t be too difficult.

Despite his impressive individual success, Olave hasn’t gotten the chance to hoist a national championship trophy at Ohio State. The Buckeyes fell just one win short of a title in 2020, which could’ve sparked the wide receiver’s hunger for the ultimate prize. With his return, Ohio State should be well suited to compete once again in 2021.

Although it’s far too early for a preseason poll, Olave and the Buckeyes should be up near the top when the season begins next fall.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.