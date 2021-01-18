College Football World Reacts To Chris Olave’s Decision

Chris Olave stunned the college football world on Monday when he announced his plan to return to Ohio State for his senior season.

Widely considered to be a first round prospect in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, the Buckeyes wideout’s decision came as a bombshell to both college programs and professional organizations. Olave built upon his elite sophomore season in 2020, racking up 50 receptions, 729 yards and seven touchdowns in only seven games in 2020. Over his three years in Columbus, the star wideout has totaled 1,766 receiving yards and 22 scores.

Nonetheless, Olave will re-join Ryan Day’s program as the Buckeyes try to make another run at a National Championship.

“There are so many great memories but we’re not done yet. I’ll be returning for my senior year at Ohio State,” Olave tweeted on Monday evening.

The college football world couldn’t contain its excitement (or in some cases, dismay) at the receiver’s announcement. Take a look at some of the reactions to Olave’s shocking news:

Ohio State WR Chris Olave – one of the top draft eligible wideouts – is returning to school. A huge boost for the Buckeyes. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2021

Ohio State WR Chris Olave will return to school in 2021 and won't enter the Draft. That's pretty big. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2021

Chris Olave was PFF’s WR5 in a loaded 2021 class pic.twitter.com/rQDRazoJzi — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 18, 2021

Massive news for Ohio State's 2021 offense: Chris Olave is staying for one more year. https://t.co/4ABhZVxynH — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 18, 2021

There are worse situations for a new starting quarterback to walk into than Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jeremy Ruckert, all of those freshmen receivers and an offensive line that will feature a four-year starter at left tackle. — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) January 18, 2021

Ohio State’s offense will stay loaded heading into 2021, despite the departure of star quarterback Justin Fields. Olave will return to a stellar receiving corps highlighted by Garrett Wilson, Jeremy Ruckert and Jaxon Smith-Nijgba. Whoever lines up under center for the Buckeyes should consider themselves fortunate, as their job shouldn’t be too difficult.

Despite his impressive individual success, Olave hasn’t gotten the chance to hoist a national championship trophy at Ohio State. The Buckeyes fell just one win short of a title in 2020, which could’ve sparked the wide receiver’s hunger for the ultimate prize. With his return, Ohio State should be well suited to compete once again in 2021.

Although it’s far too early for a preseason poll, Olave and the Buckeyes should be up near the top when the season begins next fall.