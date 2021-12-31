College Football World Reacts To The James Laurinaitis News

According to reports, new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is hiring his former Ohio State teammate James Laurinaitis to his staff in South Bend.

While at OSU, Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He went on to an eight-year NFL career and has worked as an analyst for Big Ten Network.

Laurinaitis has never been a coach before, so it will be interesting to see what his role will be with the Fighting Irish. Whatever it is, it will be weird for Ohio State fans to welcome him back to Columbus for the 2022 season opener against Notre Dame, since he’ll be on the opposing side.

The reactions from the OSU fanbase are mixed between being happy for the legendary Buckeye and being disappointed he’s not coaching at his alma mater.

Well that is wildly disappointing, especially if you've been eavesdropping in the LGHL Slack conversations over the past month. https://t.co/rgtLlV2u4N — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 31, 2021

This is crazy, good for James and this could be a significant hire for Marcus Freeman. https://t.co/ifKvS17IpM — Chris Renne (@ChrisRenneCFB) December 31, 2021

I don’t know what Laurinaitis will be as a coach but I HATE THIS https://t.co/Mk73qVd546 — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) December 31, 2021

I feel like this is a huge miss by Day. This dude lives in your backyard and is insanely knowledgeable. Potential to be Hartline 2.0 https://t.co/COIbjpkR3p — J (@bucknut27) December 31, 2021

I know I shouldn’t, but I’m taking this personal for some reason. https://t.co/CLFyJvC494 — Billy Grimm (@Mr_BillyTheKid) December 31, 2021

As much as I wish this was a story about 3’s going to tOSU as a LB coach, congratulations @JLaurinaitis55! Love ya, except when we play ya. #GoBucks #THEAnimal https://t.co/l9MllZHVdE — Christopher Wilson (@cwils26) December 31, 2021

I am very happy for Laurinaitis. He’s a good dude and I wish him all the best. I am sad his first foray into coaching isn’t with the Buckeyes though. It’s gonna be super weird opening day next season for him and Freeman. I’ll be at The Shoe for that game and I can’t wait. https://t.co/RrFbNXFSG0 — Cambria Davis (@cammiebuckeye33) December 31, 2021

Don’t know how he will be as a coach but all signs point to this being a great hire https://t.co/MgyTH0cOq4 — Travis Rockhold (@TravisRockhold) December 31, 2021

In addition to working for BTN, Laurinaitis, who finished his college career with 375 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions, has been co-host of a weekly Ohio State show on SportsTime Ohio.

Now, he’ll go from talking about the Buckeyes to competing against them.