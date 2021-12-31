The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The James Laurinaitis News

James Laurinaitis of the Ohio State Buckeyes.COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 06: James Laurinaitis #33 of the Ohio State Buckeyes gets ready on the field during the game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on September 6, 2008 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

According to reports, new Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is hiring his former Ohio State teammate James Laurinaitis to his staff in South Bend.

While at OSU, Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He went on to an eight-year NFL career and has worked as an analyst for Big Ten Network.

Laurinaitis has never been a coach before, so it will be interesting to see what his role will be with the Fighting Irish. Whatever it is, it will be weird for Ohio State fans to welcome him back to Columbus for the 2022 season opener against Notre Dame, since he’ll be on the opposing side.

The reactions from the OSU fanbase are mixed between being happy for the legendary Buckeye and being disappointed he’s not coaching at his alma mater.

In addition to working for BTN, Laurinaitis, who finished his college career with 375 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks and nine interceptions, has been co-host of a weekly Ohio State show on SportsTime Ohio.

Now, he’ll go from talking about the Buckeyes to competing against them.

