College Football World Reacts To Alabama-Ohio State Situation

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team in Ohio with COVID issues. Ohio State is dealing with them ahead of its national title matchup with Alabama.

This afternoon, multiple reports indicated that the Buckeyes’ problems with COVID-19 left open the possibility that Monday’s national championship game could be pushed back one week. The College Football Playoff had already said it would play the final on January 18 if necessary due to a hypothetical COVID outbreak.

As of now, Ohio State is insisting the game will happen as scheduled, as is CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock. Still, just the mere possibility of a postponement caused social media to explode.

Below are just a few of the reactions from the college football universe.

Absolutely the funniest possible outcome https://t.co/WXdWoRimPq — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 5, 2021

Who shows up with the Money in the Bank suitcase to face Alabama if Ohio State can’t play? — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) January 5, 2021

Oh, and you know, an extra week benefits Alabama so much because they'll get Jaylen Waddle. But go off. Ohio State isn't scared, they shouldn't forfeit. COVID is literally everywhere in the world. But it's a conspiracy against Alabama?! Come on. — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) January 5, 2021

So the Alabama board last night saying there were talks about delaying the game was accurate. Here is my fear if what they said was true that both schools and conferences had talks I don't want to see the potential list of guys out for Ohio State. It has to be ugly. — jbook™ (@jbook37) January 5, 2021

Ohio State is trying to duck Alabama. That is the only logical conclusion I can draw, based on all the yelling at other programs that occurred every time a team thought about postponing/cancelling on Ohio State. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 5, 2021

Postponing the CFP title game is a double-edged sword for Alabama: push it back & Justin Fields has a chance to get healthy; don’t push it back & prepare for a lifetime of “but Ohio State had a bunch of guys out with COVID” that will be the new “what if Colt didn’t get hurt?” — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) January 5, 2021

You know who really doesn’t want the game to be postponed? S

T

E

V

E S

A

R

K

I

S

I

A

N — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) January 5, 2021

We’d imagine that unless things really go south in the next couple of days, the national title game will go on as scheduled.

Ohio State-Alabama is set for 8 p.m. ET Monday evening on ESPN.