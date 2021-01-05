The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama-Ohio State Situation

The Cleveland Browns aren’t the only team in Ohio with COVID issues. Ohio State is dealing with them ahead of its national title matchup with Alabama.

This afternoon, multiple reports indicated that the Buckeyes’ problems with COVID-19 left open the possibility that Monday’s national championship game could be pushed back one week. The College Football Playoff had already said it would play the final on January 18 if necessary due to a hypothetical COVID outbreak.

As of now, Ohio State is insisting the game will happen as scheduled, as is CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock. Still, just the mere possibility of a postponement caused social media to explode.

Below are just a few of the reactions from the college football universe.

We’d imagine that unless things really go south in the next couple of days, the national title game will go on as scheduled.

Ohio State-Alabama is set for 8 p.m. ET Monday evening on ESPN.


