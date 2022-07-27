CJ Stroud Shares Great News: College Football World Reacts

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There have been plenty of rants about how Name, Image and Likeness will destroy college football. That being said, it seems like people are ignoring the clear benefits that come from players being able to make a profit.

Speaking at Big Ten Media Days this Wednesday, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud revealed that NIL has changed his life for the better.

"Shoot, my mama’s bills are getting paid now," Stroud told reporters.

This heartwarming admission from Stroud proves just how valuable NIL deals can be to student-athletes.

"This, everyone, is everything," Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South said.

"I love that for him. I love this for all of them. And they still aren’t getting their fair share of the profits. That will get sorted out soon too," one fan tweeted.

"The more NIL, the better," another fan wrote.

Stroud was a star in his first season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns. Since he has been so successful on the field, he has been able to sign some lucrative NIL deals.

The current expectation is that Stroud will be a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.