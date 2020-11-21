College Football World Reacts To Crazy Ohio State-Indiana Finish

Ohio State may have gotten the win on Saturday, but not before the Indiana Hoosiers nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 35-7 lead early in the third quarter, making it look like the game was out of hand. But don’t tell that to Tom Allen’s program. The Hoosiers never quit, outscoring OSU 28-7 in the final 25 minutes of the game.

Indiana had two opportunities to tie up the score late in the fourth quarter, but the Ohio State held on for the first time all day to hand the Buckeyes a victory. Obviously, there’s concerns about the Buckeyes and whether they actually have what it takes to win a national championship this season. But today’s game may have more to do with the Hoosiers.

Indiana football is on the brink of something special, despite the Hoosiers’ loss on Saturday. The college football world is sending in their reactions to today’s game. Check out those reactions below.

No. 3 Ohio State survives a late comeback attempt from No. 9 Indiana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BzTmbqjOCt — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 21, 2020

Indiana’s Michael Penix Jr. is the first opposing QB to throw for at least 400 yards against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium since Purdue’s Jim Everett (497) in 1985. — Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) November 21, 2020

Valiant effort by Indiana. Could have easily folded it in much earlier. Ohio State beat a Top 10 team, but we learned that secondary is gettable. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 21, 2020

Ballgame in the 'Bus. Ohio State still undefeated, but a stout showing by Indiana. Hoosiers are a legit team. Buckeyes secondary remains a question mark. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) November 21, 2020

Ohio State won, but the story to me is Indiana. Michael Penix outplayed Justin Fields, Tom Allen outcoached Ryan Day, they were great in the pass rush and secondary. There should be zero doubters after today: The Hoosiers are… FOR REAL — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 21, 2020

Indiana is getting the respect and recognition it deserves, but a loss is a loss. Ohio State was the better team on Saturday, the box score shows just that.

The Buckeyes definitely have some things to work through in coming weeks, though. The Ohio State secondary is struggling as of late. OSU won’t beat contenders with a struggling secondary.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes may not be happy with how things panned out on Saturday, but they’re still undefeated and on track to earn a playoff selection.