College Football World Reacts To Crazy Ohio State-Indiana Finish

Indiana Hoosiers players on the field in Columbus.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: The Indiana Hoosiers rally together during pregame warm ups before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State may have gotten the win on Saturday, but not before the Indiana Hoosiers nearly pulled off an improbable comeback.

The Buckeyes jumped out to a 35-7 lead early in the third quarter, making it look like the game was out of hand. But don’t tell that to Tom Allen’s program. The Hoosiers never quit, outscoring OSU 28-7 in the final 25 minutes of the game.

Indiana had two opportunities to tie up the score late in the fourth quarter, but the Ohio State held on for the first time all day to hand the Buckeyes a victory. Obviously, there’s concerns about the Buckeyes and whether they actually have what it takes to win a national championship this season. But today’s game may have more to do with the Hoosiers.

Indiana football is on the brink of something special, despite the Hoosiers’ loss on Saturday. The college football world is sending in their reactions to today’s game. Check out those reactions below.

Indiana is getting the respect and recognition it deserves, but a loss is a loss. Ohio State was the better team on Saturday, the box score shows just that.

The Buckeyes definitely have some things to work through in coming weeks, though. The Ohio State secondary is struggling as of late. OSU won’t beat contenders with a struggling secondary.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes may not be happy with how things panned out on Saturday, but they’re still undefeated and on track to earn a playoff selection.


