College Football World Reacts To Devastating Ohio State Injury News

Ohio State's offense has taken a hit before its season opener against Notre Dame. Second-year running back Evan Pryor has suffered a season-ending knee injury.

According to multiple reports, Pryor suffered this knee injury on Monday.

Pryor was hoping to play a role in Ryan Day's offense for the 2022 season. Now that he's out, there'll be more pressure on TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams.

As a freshman, Pryor had 98 rushing yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. He also had two receptions for eight yards.

Pryor's injury obviously isn't sitting well with the Ohio State community.

Pryor's injury could open the door for Dallan Hayden to receive more carries. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford has raved about him in the past.

"He goes 100 miles per hour; sometimes we have to try to pull the reins on him and back him down a little bit and slow him down," Alford said, via On3. "That’s probably the thing that’s impressed me the most. He goes full speed. He only knows one speed."

For now, the Buckeyes' rushing attack will be anchored by Henderson and Williams.

As for Pryor, Ohio State fans are wishing him a speedy recovery.