Former top-100 recruit Jameson Williams left Ohio State this off-season for one reason: playing time. He’s hoping his next home will provide the opportunities he’s looking for.

Williams is joining Nick Saban‘s championship program in Tuscaloosa. The talented receiver announced his intentions to transfer to Alabama on Monday.

The Crimson Tide lost DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, two of college football’s best receivers from last season, to the NFL Draft over the weekend. They need more stars at the position, and Williams potentially fits the bill.

The former Buckeye will have a good chance of earning plenty of playing time for Alabama. Those chances were much more slim at Ohio State, which some believe has the best receiver unit in college football this upcoming season.

Jameson Williams’ transfer decision came down to his relationship with both Nick Saban and Alabama receivers coach Holmon Wiggins.

“It’s Bama because I felt the want and need of my skill from Coach (Nick Saban) as he explained everything to me,” Williams told 247Sports. “And I also had a great relationship with Coach (Holmon) Wiggins from the previous years. He made it most definitely feel like a place that I could be.”

It’s not too often a player leaves such a prominent program for another top-notch program. The college football world is pretty shocked by Williams’ decision. It also goes to show just how deep and talented Ohio State’s receiver unit is.

Jameson Williams transferred to Alabama. Mookie Cooper transferred to Mizzou. The SEC getting Ohio State transfers is further proof of how deep that room is. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) May 3, 2021

Jameson Williams walking into the Alabama WR room and my prediction is he’ll fit in nicely. — Josh Pate 🎙🏈 (@LateKickJosh) May 3, 2021

Why Jameson Williams is a noteworthy pick-up for Alabama: — Former top recruit who was a starter for a Playoff team.

— Adds some big-time speed to the Alabama wide receiver room. Is the Missouri record holder in the 300 hurdles and averaged 17.7 yards per catch at Ohio State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 3, 2021

Saban probably gonna win a Natty with Jameson Williams just to continue his trolling of Ohio State. — Johnny Bullet🎙 (@ScarletGreatJL) May 3, 2021

We have a feeling Jameson Williams will one day reunite with the Buckeyes, but as an opponent. We’re looking forward to watching Williams in the Alabama offense this upcoming season.