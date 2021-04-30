College Football World Reacts To Justin Fields Dropping

On Thursday night the NFL draft kicked off exactly as everyone expected with the Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while the New York Jets picked former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson.

Just a pick later, the San Francisco 49ers turned heads by selecting former North Dakota State standout Trey Lance. The first non-quarterback went off the board a pick later, with the Atlanta Falcons selecting Kyle Pitts.

Two wide receivers followed, with former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to the Cincinnati Bengals before the Miami Dolphins went with former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

As the picks keep coming, a familiar name remains on the board: former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. After a tremendous college football career, it seemed like he would be a lock for the top 10.

However, 10 picks have come and gone and Fields is still there. Now fans are starting to wonder just how far he’ll fall – and to which team.

Of course, fans connected the dots to the New England Patriots, who could be in need of a new quarterback.

Here’s some of the reaction to Fields’ slide.

Fields was unquestionably one of the best quarterbacks the college football world has seen over the past few years.

However, he remains on the board as quarterback-needy teams decide to fill other positions.

Where will Fields end up?