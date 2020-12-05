College Football World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Insane TD

The Ohio State Buckeyes are in danger of missing out on the Big Ten title game thinks to the conference’s rule that teams must play at least six games to be eligible for the title game.

However, the Buckeyes aren’t letting that get them down this weekend. Ohio State knows it needs to dominate Michigan State this weekend and then hope Michigan is able to play next weekend.

Well the first part of that mission got off to a nice start this afternoon. Ohio State forced a three-and-out on Michigan State’s first possession of the game.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, drove 83 yards on their first possession of the game for a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Ohio State scored on a scamper from quarterback Justin Fields, who looked like he was going to be bottled up.

Following the run, NFL draft expert Matt Miller said that’s exactly what you want to see from a top quarterback prospect.

This is what you want to see https://t.co/6kLv2f5I4N — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 5, 2020

Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a near lock to go No. 1 in the 2021 NFL draft. However, Fields would likely go No. 1 in just about any other NFL draft in recent memory.

He’s seen as a can’t-miss quarterback prospect, thanks to his incredible arm and plays like the one seen above.

Fields is a special player and has the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff conversation.