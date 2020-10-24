College Football World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Performance Today

On Saturday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes took the field for the first time this season for a matchup against Nebraska.

Ohio State entered as the heavy favorite, but struggled in the early going. Nebraska jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after an impressive game-opening drive.

The Buckeyes asserted their dominance of their next two possessions, taking a 14-7 lead. After a Nebraska touchdown tied the game, Ohio State closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 24-14 lead at the half.

Through 30 minutes of play, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has proved he’s one of the best quarterbacks in college football. Fields was nearly perfect through the first half, connecting on 12-of-13 passes.

His lone touchdown pass from the first half had college football fans buzzing.

Check it out.

Justin Fields is officially back 😤 What a dime (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/bFUA5aUs8j — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2020

For those looking for his stats, Fields has thrown for 187 yards and a touchdown. He also leads the team in rushing with 46 yards on 10 carries so far.

Those watching from home have been impressed with his performance. One NFL draft analyst called Field a “grand prize” for an NFL team.

Justin Fields may not catch Trevor Lawrence for QB1 but if y'all ever catch me referring to him as a "consolation prize", please correct me. He's a grand prize for an NFL team in his own right. — Kyle Crabbs (@GrindingTheTape) October 24, 2020

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence might be the favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. However, Fields won’t be far behind.

In his first season at Ohio State, Fields threw for 40 touchdowns and just one interception.

He’s set up for another big year in 2020.