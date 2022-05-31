College Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr. Video

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes makes a catch in front of Kenzel Lawler #2 of the Utah Utes during a 48-45 Ohio State Buckeyes win at Rose Bowl on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

Ohio State has made its case to be WRU in recent years, and the Buckeyes will be loaded at the position again in 2022.

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba is OSU's premier returning wideout, Marvin Harrison Jr. will be a player to watch this season. The son of an NFL Hall of Famer, Harrison Jr. caught 11 passes for 139 yards and three touchdowns last year.

This week, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound former four-star recruit showed off his immense physical talents in a viral video.

In the clip, Harrison Jr. effortlessly tracks and runs down passes downfield from a JUGS machine.

Between Smith-Njigba, Harrison, Emeka Egbuka, Julian Fleming and others, C.J. Stroud has an embarrassment of weapons available to him on the perimeter this season.

Also, don't be surprised if you hear Harrison's name called early in the 2024 or 2025 NFL Drafts.