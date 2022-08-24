College Football World Reacts To Maurice Clarett's Throwback Photo

COLUMBUS- NOVEMBER 23: Maurice Clarett #13 of Ohio State runs against Michigan on November 23, 2002 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won the game 14-9. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

On this day in 2002, Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett solidified himself as a college football star.

In his first game as a member of the Buckeyes, Clarett rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 30 yards.

Clarett celebrated the 20-year anniversary of his Ohio State debut by positing a photo of him running past a few Texas Tech defenders.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State fans have nothing but positive things to say about Clarett this Wednesday.

"Just was talking about that game! Today is our 20th wedding anniversary and remember watching you dominate while at our reception," one fan said.

"Loved watching you run," another fan wrote. "Don’t love that this was 20 years ago."

"Imagine him in Ryan Day's offense," a third fan replied.

In his only season at Ohio State, Clarett had 1,237 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 222 carries.

Clarett finished the 2002 season as a BCS national champion and Big Ten Freshman of the Year.