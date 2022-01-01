The Spun

College Football World Reacts To National Anthem At The Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v UtahPASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world welcomed in the New Year with an incredible slate of bowl games.

Arguably the best game on the docket came in the mid-afternoon window. No. 6 Ohio State took the field for a contest against No. 11 Utah in what promises to be an incredible game.

A great game needs to have a great atmosphere and that’s what the Rose Bowl provides. Ohio State’s marching band delivered the national anthem that had the crowd in a standing ovation.

Those watching from home loved the scene at the Rose Bowl with the anthem and then a flyover.

“Annual tweet. I’ve always believed that HDTV was invented solely for watching the Rose Bowl,” ESPN’s Ryan McGree said – catching the final seconds of the anthem.

One reporter noted just how fast the 2021 college football season has flown by.

They’re playing the National Anthem at the Rose Bowl. It seems like a lot longer than four months ago that we were there covering the LSU-UCLA game,” one reporter said.

Amazing @TBDBITL anthem with a huge flyover at the Rose Bowl. Chills. Great opening shot,” said another fan.

As for the actual game, Ohio State entered as the favorite, despite missing a few key pieces on both sides of the ball.

Utah tends to do well in an underdog role, which could mean trouble for the Buckeyes.

Who will win?

