College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coaching Hire

Ohio State isn’t done revamping its coaching staff just yet. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the program is hiring Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano as its new safeties coach.

Eliano is the third new assistant coach hired by the Buckeyes this offseason, joining defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive line coach Justin Frye.

After seeing how dominant Cincinnati’s secondary was under Eliano’s leadership, Ohio State fans should be awfully excited about his future in Columbus.

Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors pointed out that Ohio State’s decision to hire Eliano most likely means that at least one more member from last year’s staff will not be returning for the 2022 season.

Overall, though, the college football world seems pleased with the Buckeyes’ latest hire.

“Ohio State secondary (well, defensive back 7 honestly) didn’t look the same in ’21. This’ll help,” ESPN analyst Matt Miller said.

“Ryan Day simply will not let a lackluster defense crater the chances for one of his offenses again,” a former Ohio reporter tweeted.

“Love this hire by Day and Knowles,” a fan tweeted.

The college football world is also just really happy for Eliano. His football journey has been inspiring.

“Amazing the steps Eliano has taken since being on Mike Jenks’ atrocious staff at Bowling Green,” Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade said.

Eliano spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as Bowling Green’s defensive coordinator. He also spent time at New Mexico as a special teams coordinator.

There’s no question Eliano is rising up the coaching ranks.