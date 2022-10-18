College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa.

On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus.

"That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history, we're performing a full, joint halftime show with another marching band," the OSU band's official Twitter account shared. "Come check out our joint rehearsal on Friday from 5-7 p.m. Can't wait to see our friends from @HawkeyeBand this weekend!"

This announcement has been met with plenty of approval from fans of both programs.

"Rooting for the Buckeyes to win a Natty! Especially after Iowa upset on Saturday," one Iowa fan wrote.

"This is really cool. Looking forward to seeing it in person!" said an Ohio State supporter.

"Don’t what took so long, but halftime will be double the fun this weekend," said another fan.

"This is super cool and sad I won’t be there to see it," added a Hawkeye fan.

You've got to love the camaraderie between Big Ten bands here. Should be a fun halftime at The Shoe.

Ohio State and Iowa will kick off at noon ET Saturday.