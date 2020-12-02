College Football World Reacts To Situation With Ohio State

Imagine a scenario in which Ohio State goes undefeated in the regular season yet doesn’t represent the Big Ten East in the conference championship. Believe it or not, that might actually become a reality in the coming weeks.

The Big Ten requires its teams to play a minimum of six games this season in order to qualify for the conference title game. Ohio State has played four games so far and expects to play this Saturday against Michigan State. This means its conference title hopes hinge on the season finale against Michigan.

Unfortunately there’s one major problem regarding this year’s Michigan game. It turns out there’s a major issue on the COVID-19 front in Ann Arbor. It’s possible next weekend’s game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines gets canceled.

If next weekend’s game gets canceled, the Buckeyes would be ineligible to play in the conference championship. That’s why Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press thinks it’s time for the Big Ten to change its policy.

“Very simple solution for the Big Ten re: Ohio State and the B1G championship. Change the policy,” Russo wrote on Twitter. “The ACC just canceled two games and put ND in the ACC title game on a Tuesday. Just say we realize this doesn’t benefit our conference. Pretty easy.”

Russo believes the Big Ten sticking with its current policy just rewards Indiana and Northwestern for not having as many games canceled as Ohio State and Wisconsin.

“You’re not screwing any deserving teams. Northwestern already beat Wisconsin. Ohio State already beat Indiana, which is likely to take another loss this weekend. There is no reason to reward Indiana for the good fortune of perfect attendance.”

Make no mistake, a ton of pressure will be on the Big Ten to adjust its policy if the Michigan-Ohio State game gets canceled next week.