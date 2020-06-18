The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State vs. Alabama Series

Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: (L-R) Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide prior to the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The biggest news in college football this afternoon involves the scheduling of a future home-and-home series between Ohio State and Alabama.

Overall, we’ve seen an increase in the scheduling of marquee non-conference matchups over the last few years. Still, this series is on a level all its own. We’re talking about two all-time great programs, who along with Clemson, have dominated the college football landscape over the last eight years or so.

Even though the two-year series doesn’t begin until 2027, the scheduling announcement still generated plenty of reaction from around college football universe.

You can see a snippet of the feedback below.

More From The Spun:
Paige Spiranac On Her Athlete Dating History
Trump Comments On Players Kneeling
Baker Mayfield On Whether He’ll Kneel
Doug Gottlieb Apologizes After Tweet

 

As a couple of people noted in the above tweets, this series signals that programs are expecting the College Football Playoff will expand soon. This makes them more amenable to scheduling marquee Power 5 non-conference games; they help strength of schedule and a loss will be less likely to harm playoff chances with an expanded field.

Ohio State and Alabama will meet in Columbus on Sept. 18, 2027. The return trip to Tuscaloosa is set for Sept. 9, 2028.

We’ve got a little while to go before those games get here, but if recent history tells us anything, they will both be worth the wait.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.