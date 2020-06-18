College Football World Reacts To Ohio State vs. Alabama Series

The biggest news in college football this afternoon involves the scheduling of a future home-and-home series between Ohio State and Alabama.
Overall, we’ve seen an increase in the scheduling of marquee non-conference matchups over the last few years. Still, this series is on a level all its own. We’re talking about two all-time great programs, who along with Clemson, have dominated the college football landscape over the last eight years or so.
Even though the two-year series doesn’t begin until 2027, the scheduling announcement still generated plenty of reaction from around college football universe.
You can see a snippet of the feedback below.
Ohio State and Alabama announce a home-and-home for 2027-28. Pretty impressive list of upcoming Buckeyes opponents. pic.twitter.com/cJkrca9voG
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 18, 2020
This is a long ways away but will be absolutely awesome: Ohio State and Alabama football have officially added a home-and-home series for 2027-2028. Two powerhouses.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 18, 2020
Alabama vs Ohio State in Bryant-Denny and in the Horseshoe? Sign me up!
— Tim Kephart (@timkephart33) June 18, 2020
Alabama future schedules
2025: at Florida State, Wisconsin
2026: at West Virginia, Florida State
2027: West Virginia, at Ohio State
2028: Ohio State, at Notre Dame
2032: Arizona, at Oklahoma
2033: at Arizona, Oklahoma
Yep, the CFP is going to expandhttps://t.co/kzOamIy9pA
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) June 18, 2020
The contract for 4-team Playoff ends in 2025. Based on non-conference scheduling, looks like Alabama anticipates the Playoff growing.
2025
at Florida State
vs Wisconsin
2026
at West Virginia
vs Florida State
2027
vs West Virginia
at Ohio State
2028
at Notre Dame
vs Ohio State
— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 18, 2020
If there is ever college football again, we can mark 2027 (Columbus) and 2028 (Tuscaloosa) for some #OhioState-Alabama epic nonconference fun. https://t.co/srLlpWhTiW
— Jeff Rapp (@RappUp) June 18, 2020
Our story as Ohio State and Alabama sign historic deal for home and home series in 2027-28 … via @_Pat_Murphy https://t.co/3neP165bnI
— Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) June 18, 2020
As a couple of people noted in the above tweets, this series signals that programs are expecting the College Football Playoff will expand soon. This makes them more amenable to scheduling marquee Power 5 non-conference games; they help strength of schedule and a loss will be less likely to harm playoff chances with an expanded field.
Ohio State and Alabama will meet in Columbus on Sept. 18, 2027. The return trip to Tuscaloosa is set for Sept. 9, 2028.
We’ve got a little while to go before those games get here, but if recent history tells us anything, they will both be worth the wait.