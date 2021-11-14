The Spun

Purdue v Ohio StateCOLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 13: Garrett Wilson #5 celebrates with C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes after a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium on November 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Ohio State offense is finally blossoming into its fullest form, and the rest of the college football world is taking notice.

The Buckeyes exploded for 59 points against a good Purdue defense on Saturday night in Columbus.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud had a monster performance. The rising star completed 31 of his 38 pass attempts for 361 yards and five touchdowns. Garrett Wilson caught 10 passes for 126 yards and three scores. TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams combined for over 200 yards rushing.

The Ohio State offense is starting to fire on all cylinders. The rest of the college football world should be very scared.

This is the best time of the year for college football teams to start clicking.

The College Football Playoff committee placed the Buckeyes at No. 4 in the most recent rankings. They proved they’re worthy of the placement with their performance on Saturday night.

Here’s what the college football world is saying about the Ohio State offense right now:

The Buckeyes may not have an elite defense, but that won’t matter much thanks to their offense.

Ohio State scored 59 points and had 624 yards of total offense against a respectable Purdue defense. That’ll do.

The Buckeyes should stay in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings next week. And they might have a chance to move up if Oregon falls to Washington State late Saturday night.

No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 7 Michigan State in Columbus next Saturday.

