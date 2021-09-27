College Football World Reacts To Ohio State’s New Uniform

Earlier Monday afternoon, the Ohio State football program made headlines when it announced a new uniform combination.

Ohio State announced that it will wear all-scarlet “Color Rush” uniforms for its home game against Penn State on Oct. 30. Taking a page out of the NFL’s book from its Thursday night games, the Buckeyes will be wearing an all-Scarlet look.

Not only will the jerseys and pants be scarlet, but the team will also rock scarlet gloves and scarlet cleats. Only the helmet will be a different color: the traditional helmet will remain the same.

Of course, whenever there is a new uniform combination, those on social media love to give their opinions. Not everyone is on board with the new look.

“Not a huge fan of these. But the scarlet pants with the white tops would be [insert fire emoji],” Browns reporter Ben Axelrod said.

Most of the reaction has been positive, though.

“Those are cold blooded,” one fan wrote.

“Scarlet the stadium against Penn State? Yeah this if FIREEE,” another fan wrote.

Both Ohio State and Penn State have at least one challenging game before they meet in late October.

However, if both win their upcoming games before the matchup on October 30, both teams will easily be inside the top 10.

We’ll see you then.