College Football World Reacts To Quinn Ewers News

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers is officially in the transfer portal. After spending a season with the Buckeyes, the five-star quarterback has decided to look elsewhere for an opportunity to start.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports was first to report Ewers’ decision. The talented quarterback is reportedly considering Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Though he didn’t receive much playing time this season, Ewers should be one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal. His arm talent simply cannot be denied.

With Ewers now in the transfer portal, the college football world is gearing up for a hectic offseason.

“Quinn Ewers, Spencer Rattler, Adrian Martinez and Dillon Gabriel are all headed for the transfer portal,” ESPN’s Field Yates said. “This college football offseason is gonna be nuts.”

Of course, college football analysts are already thinking about what Ewers can accomplish somewhere else.

“Could you imagine a Texas Tech offense where Zach Kittley is the OC and Quinn Ewers is the QB… I don’t think it’s out of the range of possibilities,” Texas Tech reporter RC Maxfield said. “There haven’t been this wild and exciting times as a Texas Tech football fan in a long time. ”

Ewers’ departure from Ohio State might feel abrupt, but college football fans can’t help but appreciate the start to his career.

“Quinn Ewers left high school a year early, cashed $1 million in NIL deals, hardly played a down and now will have a cornucopia of schools begging to have him,” RedditCFB tweeted. “Flawless start to a college career.”

“I’m not sure what the NIL fuss is about concerning Quinn Ewers,” Darren Heitner said. “He is transferring under the rule that allows athletes to transfer once without sitting out a year. Quinn made money while he was enrolled at Ohio State. So what? Good for him.”

Part of the reason why Ewers reclassified is because he couldn’t profit off NIL deals in Texas due to state laws.

Ewers should have a bright future in college football regardless of where he transfers. He’s that talented.