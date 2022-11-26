College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Postgame Admission

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day's record against Michigan dropped to 1-2 this Saturday. His team had an embarrassing performance at home, giving up 45 points and over 500 yards of offense.

After the Buckeyes' blowout loss to the Wolverines, Day addressed his future at Columbus.

In a stunning turn of events, Day made it seem like his future at Ohio State is unclear.

"We’ll figure out what’s next," Day told reporters. "I don’t know exactly what’s next right now, but that’s life at Ohio State. … When you lose, it all comes back to me as head coach. And that’s probably what hurts the most."

Ohio State fans wasted no time ripping Day apart for this comment.

"At the very least Day needs to give up the play calling," one fan said. "This offense is way too inconsistent for the talent they have."

"That would be called taking responsibility," another fan wrote. "He should try it."

"It absolutely 100% comes down to him," a third fan tweeted. "He did not have this team prepared. This looks like a Big XII team and it’s horrifying."

With the loss this Saturday, the Buckeyes will have to hope chaos unfolds over the next week. If so, they could still make the College Football Playoff.

Until then, Day will have to deal with nonstop criticism from Ohio State's fan base.