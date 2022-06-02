College Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Telling Admission

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on during warm-ups prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

If the Ohio State Buckeyes want to continue being a powerhouse in college football, they'll need to make sure they have enough NIL money.

Head coach Ryan Day recently revealed that it'll cost Ohio State $13 million per season to keep its roster intact. In the event the Buckeyes don't come up with that money, they could potentially lose impact players to the transfer portal.

“One phone call, and they’re out the door,” Day said, per Doug Lesmerises of cleveland.com. “We cannot let that happen at Ohio State. I’m not trying to sound the alarm, I’m just trying to be transparent about what we’re dealing with.”

The responses to these remarks from Day are split down the middle. Some believe $13 million is a small price to pay to be a contender in college football, whereas others find it absurd that it costs that much money to keep a college roster intact.

"The comments are so funny," AJ King of 247Sports said. "$13M is sooooo cheap for that basically semi-pro roster."

"$13 million per season to keep a college roster intact? This is crazy," one fan tweeted.

And of course, there are people claiming the sport is officially broken.

Ohio State isn't the only program that'll have to deal with these issues moving forward.

The landscape of college football has legitimately changed due to NIL deals.