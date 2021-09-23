College Football World Reacts To The CJ Stroud News

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had an important announcement to make this Thursday that involves starting quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Day revealed that Stroud is dealing with a shoulder injury and will only play this Saturday against Akron in an emergency role. The redshirt freshman has been resting his injury at practice this week.

Since the Buckeyes don’t plan on using Stroud this weekend, Day will either start redshirt freshman Jack Miller or true freshman Kyle McCord.

“Going into this game, we’ve asked C.J. to take these last couple of days off and rest that shoulder,” Day said, via Sports Illustrated. “Kyle and Jack have done a good job, and so the plan right now is to – we’ll see how today goes – but probably use C.J. in somewhat of an emergency capacity on Saturday and play some of those other guys.”

Of course, most fans believe the Buckeyes’ decision to rest Stroud will open up a tremendous opportunity for either Miller or McCord.

“Oh wow, good recovery week for Stroud and massive opportunity for the rest of the QB room,” Ohio State reporter Dylan Scott said.

Miller and McCord would both love to start against Akron, especially since they could put up huge numbers against the Zips.

“This is a huge opportunity for McCord and Miller III,” Ohio State reporter Sam Block said. “Should be able to shine vs. Akron. Stroud is currently ‘The Guy’ … Ewers is thought of as next to be ‘The Guy’… here’s a slim opening for McCord and Miller III to pop off. I anticipate both putting on a show.”

Although it’s unlikely, there’s a nightmare scenario where Ohio State has to actually play Stroud just to get by Akron. That definitely wouldn’t sit well with the fans in Columbus.

“I think if there’s an emergency situation against Akron where stroud needs to play, Ohio State better look themselves in the mirror and figure out wtf else is really wrong with this team,” an Ohio State fan tweeted.

As long as they don’t get caught looking ahead, the Buckeyes should defeat the Zips this Saturday.

Kickoff for the Akron-Ohio State game is at 7:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network.