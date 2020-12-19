College Football World Stunned By Justin Fields’ Performance Today

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is usually at his best when the stage is brightest. That isn’t the case this afternoon against Northwestern.

Fields has really struggled against the Wildcats this afternoon, completing just 9-of-23 passes for 101 yards and two interceptions.

The first interception of the day came on an absurd one-handed catch from Northwestern cornerback Brandon Joseph. The second pick wasn’t really Fields’ fault, as his intended receiver decided to change his route on the fly.

Nonetheless, it’s very evident that Fields isn’t comfortable this afternoon against Northwestern.

Former NFL defensive back Bucky Brooks pointed out Fields’ inability to take what the defense gives him. Since the Buckeyes don’t have top wideout Chris Olave this afternoon, the check-downs should be taken more often.

“Fields has to learn to love the check-down,” Brooks said. “He’s reluctant to drop the ball off to the RB when the coverage wins vs the concept. He will need to quicken his clock as a pro.”

Brooks isn’t the only person critical of Fields this afternoon.

I thought Ryan Day was a better coach than this. Justin Fields is having an off day, run game can’t be stopped. And you throw it incomplete on 2nd down, delay of game, incomplete on 3rd, missed FG. Stubborn coaches. #B1GChampionship — Dale Ryman (@DaleRyman_WSAW) December 19, 2020

There is still a ton of time left in the Big Ten Championship for Fields to turn this game around. It helps that Ohio State only trails by one possession at the moment, so he shouldn’t be forcing too much.

This game is being broadcast on FOX, as Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt are on the call.