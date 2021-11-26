Look: College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Week 13

ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Ann Arbor this Saturday to preview an epic matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. On Friday morning, College GameDay revealed who’ll be its celebrity guest picker for this weekend’s show.

It turns out stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will join Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the gang on the College GameDay set. He announced the exciting news in a video that was shared on social media.

“Big news. This Saturday, 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, I am going to be the guest picker on College GameDay,” Maniscalco said. “Ohio State vs. Michigan, one of the biggest rivalries in college football.”

Maniscalco then revealed that he’s not exactly a college football expert.

“Now, do I know anything about college football, absolutely not. That’s why you gotta tune in.”

Here’s the announcement from Maniscalco:

🗣️ BIG. NEWS. @SebastianComedy will be our guest picker TOMORROW! 9 AM ET | ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/6ld1LdGdTc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 26, 2021

There should be some hilarious moments between Corso and Maniscalco. Both of them have such charismatic personalities and aren’t afraid to be bold.

Hopefully, Maniscalco has a few jokes lined up for Saturday’s show.College football fans can watch his appearance on College GameDay at 11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN.