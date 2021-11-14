College GameDay Announces Week 12 Destination

This Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay was in Oxford to preview an SEC showdown between Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Next weekend, Kirk Herbstreit and the rest of the crew will be in Columbus to preview the best game that Week 12 has to offer.

That’s right, College GameDay will take place outside of Ohio Stadium to preview what should be an excellent matchup between Ohio State and Michigan State.

ESPN announced College GameDay‘s destination for Week 12 on Twitter, writing “Columbus, you’re up next.”

College football fans should be very excited for this episode, as the College GameDay crew will discuss a matchup that has major College Football Playoff implications.

After losing to Purdue last weekend, Michigan State responded this Saturday with a 40-21 win over Maryland. Star tailback Kenneth Walker led the charge with 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State, meanwhile, blew the doors off Purdue this Saturday. CJ Stroud was sensational for the Buckeyes, completing 31-of-38 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns.

The winner of next Saturday’s game will be in great position to represent the Big Ten East. On the flip side, the loser will be knocked out of the playoff picture.

Kickoff for next weekend’s Michigan State-Ohio State game is at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.