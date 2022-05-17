College GameDay Announces Week 1 Destination

BRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN's College GameDay will kick off the 2022 season at one of the best venues in the country.

It was announced on Tuesday that College GameDay will take place live outside of Ohio Stadium for Week 1. This makes sense because Ohio State will host Notre Dame on Sept. 3 in what could be a potential playoff preview.

A celebrity guest picker hasn't been announced yet since this destination was just announced.

The College GameDay crew has a little over three months to figure out who'll join the show for Week 1.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is excited about the opportunity to go up against his alma mater.

“What a great opportunity for our football program," Freeman said, via The Columbus Dispatch. "It’ll be an opportunity to see how good you really are."

Ohio State's Ryan Day, meanwhile, said this game is going to be "one of the biggest tickets in Columbus in a long time."

This game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.