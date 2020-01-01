Son-In-Law Of Urban Meyer Reportedly Lands New Job

As Ohio State geared up for another College Football Playoff semi-final, one of the team’s assistant coaches was reportedly set to leave the coaching staff.

Corey Dennis, the son-in-law of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, was reportedly headed to Colorado State. After former Boston College head coach Steve Addazio landed the Colorado State job, he was expected to name Dennis as the quarterbacks coach.

Just a few weeks later, though, Dennis remains on the Ohio State staff. Now it appears he won’t be leaving at all.

Dennis served as a quality control coach at Ohio State for the 2019 season, where he assisted the wide receivers and quarterbacks. On Wednesday afternoon, college football insider Pete Thamel reported Dennis now has a new job with the Buckeyes.

“Ohio State planning to elevate Corey Dennis to QB coach. He replaces Mike Yurcich, who left for Texas for $1.7 million and to become the play caller,” Thamel reported.

Thamel reported head coach Ryan Day will remain “heavily involved”with the quarterbacks. Day also plans to continue calling plays in 2020 – which worked out pretty well this season.

Ohio State loses arguably the best player in college football, Chase Young, but brings back a loaded roster for 2020.