Cousin Of NFL Wide Receiver Has Big Interest In Ohio State

Wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. is currently committed to Texas A&M, but that doesn't mean he won't consider options. In fact, it appears he has his sights set on Ohio State.

On Tuesday, Watkins earned an offer from Ohio State. He impressed Brian Hartline in his workout by showcasing his route-running abilities and hands.

Watkins, the cousin of Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, knew he had to put on a show for the Buckeyes' coaching staff.

"The very first time I came here, I just toured the campus facility, like all the ins and outs and I loved it,” Watkins told Eleven Warriors. “So I knew I had to come back to get that offer. I knew I’d have to work hard and do well at the camp to get that offer.”

As for any advice he has received from his cousin, Winston revealed that Sammy puts a lot of stress on getting a proper education.

“Really, he never gives me advice about the recruiting process or like football, really,” Watkins said. “He used to give advice about life. He’d tell me that school is important and I have to get that done.”

Whether or not Watkins will flip his commitment to Ohio State is unclear at this time. Make no mistake though, the 2025 recruit has serious interest in the program.