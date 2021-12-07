Report: Crazy Detail Emerges From Quinn Ewers Situation

Last Friday, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reported that five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is transferring from Ohio State. With four years of eligibility remaining, he’ll be one of the top players in the transfer portal.

It has already been reported that Ewers will consider Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech. This makes sense considering he played high school football in Southlake, Texas.

Ewers hasn’t made an official decision yet, but it sounds like there’s over a million reasons why Texas will be a legit player in these sweepstakes.

According to Geoff Ketchum of Orangebloods.com, there’s a legitimate chance that “first-round draft pick-level NIL money” is on the table for Ewers if he chooses the Longhorns as his next team.

“Word on the street is that first round draft pick-level NIL money is on the table for Quinn Ewers if he chooses Texas as his transfer destination,” Ketchum tweeted on Tuesday. “The weaponization on the NIL front is fully underway.”

Part of the reason why Ewers reclassified to the 2021 class is because he couldn’t profit off NIL deals in Texas due to state laws. His family was very vocal about that situation – especially his father, Curtis Ewers.

“We didn’t ask for this situation, but it’s upon us,” Quinn’s father said. “It’s our reality. We don’t want Quinn to be a martyr here for everyone who comes behind him. But right now, we are guided by what’s the best for Quinn.”

Ewers doesn’t have to make his decision based on NIL deals. He’ll most likely make money wherever he chooses to go because he’s an extremely talented player.

Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see if NIL deals completely alter the transfer market.