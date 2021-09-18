Crazy State Emerges About Ohio State’s Low Attendance

The Shoe is usually packed for every Ohio State home game. That being said, the attendance numbers for Ohio Stadium this Saturday are pretty underwhelming.

Eleven Warriors has reported that Ohio State had a maximum attendance of 76,025 for this afternoon’s Tulsa game. That’s actually the lowest attendance number the Buckeyes have seen since Sept. 11, 1971.

Of course, the data supplied by Eleven Warriors didn’t include the attendance numbers for the 2020 season. Big Ten teams were playing in empty stadiums due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first glance, fans might find it impressive that over 76,000 fans showed up for today’s game between Ohio State and Tulsa. However, it’s important to note that Ohio Stadium can seat over 102,000 fans.

Correction from previous tweet: Today's attendance at Ohio Stadium is the lowest – excluding last season, of course – since Ohio State's game against Iowa on Sept. 11, 1971, which 75,596 people attended. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 18, 2021

It’s possible that Ohio State fans just didn’t really care too much about today’s matchup. After all, most of them expect the Buckeyes to defeat the Golden Hurricane this afternoon. Additionally, ticket prices may have been a bit too expensive for some people.

While there are several factors as to why Ohio Stadium’s attendance for this weekend is low, the fan base in Columbus doesn’t want to hear any excuses.

Multiple Buckeyes fans responded to Eleven Warriors’ report, calling today’s attendance number “unacceptable.”

Ohio State’s next home game is on Sept. 25 against Akron. We’ll see if the fans can have a better turnout at The Shoe next Saturday.