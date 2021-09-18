The Spun

Crazy State Emerges About Ohio State’s Low Attendance

A general view of Ohio Stadium's score board during a football game.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: General view of the fans and the scoreboard during the game between the Ohio State University Buckeyes and the University of Michigan Wolverines on November 20, 2004 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 37-21. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

The Shoe is usually packed for every Ohio State home game. That being said, the attendance numbers for Ohio Stadium this Saturday are pretty underwhelming.

Eleven Warriors has reported that Ohio State had a maximum attendance  of 76,025 for this afternoon’s Tulsa game. That’s actually the lowest attendance number the Buckeyes have seen since Sept. 11, 1971.

Of course, the data supplied by Eleven Warriors didn’t include the attendance numbers for the 2020 season. Big Ten teams were playing in empty stadiums due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

At first glance, fans might find it impressive that over 76,000 fans showed up for today’s game between Ohio State and Tulsa. However, it’s important to note that Ohio Stadium can seat over 102,000 fans.

It’s possible that Ohio State fans just didn’t really care too much about today’s matchup. After all, most of them expect the Buckeyes to defeat the Golden Hurricane this afternoon. Additionally, ticket prices may have been a bit too expensive for some people.

While there are several factors as to why Ohio Stadium’s attendance for this weekend is low, the fan base in Columbus doesn’t want to hear any excuses.

Multiple Buckeyes fans responded to Eleven Warriors’ report, calling today’s attendance number “unacceptable.”

Ohio State’s next home game is on Sept. 25 against Akron. We’ll see if the fans can have a better turnout at The Shoe next Saturday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.