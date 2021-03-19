Curtis Samuel Reacts To Playing Alongside Terry McLaurin Again

It’s been about five years since wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin dominated defenses with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now that they’re teammates with the Washington Football Team, Samuel has a message for his friend.

In a recent interview, Samuel seemed over the moon for getting a chance to play with McLaurin again. He said that he and McLaurin had spoken once before about getting to play together but they both thought it was far-fetched at the time.

“I’m like, ‘Hold on, wait. I’ve got the opportunity to play with him?’” Samuel said, via NBC Sports Washington. “Just being able to link back up and being able to play with each other is amazing. It’s crazy, just because I was watching the draft when my boy Terry got drafted. We always talked about being teammates in the NFL, but that’s far-fetched. You just never know what can happen.”

Curtis Samuel is joining Washington on a three-year, $34.5 million contract. He played the last four years with the Carolina Panthers and is coming off his best season.

Curtis Samuel: "Amazing" to play with Terry McLaurin again. https://t.co/JEDeA5mHWY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 19, 2021

Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin were both contributors to the 2016 Ohio State Buckeyes team that went 11-2 and reached the College Football Playoff. Samuel went to the NFL after the season and McLaurin followed him there in 2019.

McLaurin has arguably made the stronger impression in the NFL so far. In two seasons he has 145 receptions for 2.037 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Samuel is no slouch though, which is why Washington gave him so much money. In his four NFL seasons, Samuel has 185 receptions for 2,087 yards and 11 touchdowns of his own.

Both of them will be catching passes from newly-minted Washington starter Ryan Fitzpatrick.