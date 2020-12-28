Dabo Swinney Comments On What He’s Seen From Justin Fields

For the second year in a row, the Clemson Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in the College Football Playoff with a spot in the national title game on the line.

Heading into the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney – who has been very candid about Ohio State lately – shared his thoughts on Ohio State Justin Fields. Somewhat surprisingly, Swinney had nothing but nice things to say about Fields and his future in the NFL.

Swinney called Fields “a great football player” and projects him as a top two or three pick in the NFL Draft. He declared that Fields can “do it all” on the football field, especially while running the ball.

“He’s very confident. He’s a great football player. He can do it all,” Swinney said. “It’s another year in the system— he’s a dangerous guy. He understands his progressions. He creates a lot of conflict because of his ability to run the ball.”

Of course, Swinney did a pretty good job of keeping everything that Fields could do great in check in their meeting last year. The Tigers picked off Fields twice in their 29-23 Fiesta Bowl win – the most of any team that season.

Fields fell back down to earth a little in 2020, throwing a combined five interceptions against Indiana and against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Buckeyes still won those games, but Fields fell out of Heisman trophy contention because of it.

There won’t be a better stage for Justin Fields to show the voters that they got it wrong than against Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers this week.

Can Justin Fields lead the Buckeyes to an upset win over the Tigers?