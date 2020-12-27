Dabo Swinney Doubles Down On Ranking Ohio State 11th

Dabo Swinney isn’t going to apologize to anyone – especially Ohio State – for his ranking of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is heading to the College Football Playoff, despite Swinney’s best efforts to keep the Buckeyes out. The Clemson head coach ranked OSU 11th in the final Coaches Poll last week. Why? It’s somewhat complicated.

Swinney expressed this past week he doesn’t feel Ohio State is qualified for the playoff due to the number of games it’s play this season. That contradicts Swinney’s previous stance on the matter.

The Clemson head coach has been the recipient of heavy backlash for his Ohio State ranking, but he isn’t backing down now. Swinney believes there’s been a major “overreaction” to the whole controversy.

“Yeah, overreaction,” Swinney told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi, via 247Sports. “First of all, my vote don’t mean anything. But it means something to me, you know? It’s my poll. I do it. It creates a stir because we just so happen to be playing Ohio State. It has nothing to do with Ohio State — absolutely zero. You can change the name to Michigan or Georgia or Florida or Tennessee or Nebraska. Anytime you have a top-10 (ranking), it should be that special. This year it’s like really, really, really special and I wanted it to be that way. And so, I wanted to recognize the teams that played nine games or more. And so, if you didn’t play nine games, I just didn’t consider you from the top 10. That’s why they were 11.”

It’s not his intention, but Dabo Swinney’s adding more fuel to the fire.

Luckily, it will all be settled on the field next week.

Swinney and the No. 2 Clemson Tigers square off with the third-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in the semifinal from the Sugar Bowl next Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.