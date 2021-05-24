Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Ohio State Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be testing out a bunch of wide receivers for roster spots. Among them will be a former pass catcher from Ohio State.

According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are working out wide receiver Johnnie Dixon. Over the past two years, Dixon has spent time with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, but he’s struggled to get onto the field.

Dixon played five seasons at Ohio State, really coming into his own during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. As a junior in 2017, he had 18 receptions for 422 yards and eight touchdowns. The following year he contributed even more, recording 42 receptions for 669 yards and another eight touchdowns.

Dixon also contributed to the Buckeyes on special teams, returning 13 kickoffs for an average of 18.5 yards. He also had one rushing touchdown in 2016.

Cowboys worked out WR Johnnie Dixon last Friday. Has spent time with Houston and Arizona. Had 67 catches for 1,146 yards and 16 touchdowns at Ohio State. https://t.co/ozvJMIYkoc — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) May 24, 2021

As it stands, the Dallas Cowboys will now have 14 wide receivers heading into training camp.

But roster spots are really only guaranteed for Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. That’ll leave several spots available for Dixon to compete for (if his workout results in a contract).

And with Dak Prescott as the quarterback, plenty of mouths will be fed this coming season.

Will Johnnie Dixon get a contract with the Cowboys and make it to training camp? Will he make the 53-man roster for Dallas, or any NFL team this year?