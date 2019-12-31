Damon Arnette Posts Heartfelt Message For Ohio State Fans

Ohio State’s loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl was particularly bitter for guys like cornerback Damon Arnette.

For Arnette, the loss didn’t just signify the end of the season. It was the final game he’ll play for the scarlet and gray.

After five years in Columbus–three as a starter–Arnette will now prepare for an NFL future. Before doing so, he had one last message for Ohio State fans.

Arnette posted a fond farewell to his teammates, coaches and the Buckeye faithful on Twitter this afternoon.

“Lastly, I would like to thank Buckeye Nation. You all are the definition of tough love but love is love,” Arnette wrote. “All I wanted since playing my first snap here was being accepted by you guys. We locked in forever.”

In 53 career games, Arnette finished with 140 total tackles, 22 pass breakups and five interceptions.

He also forced a pair of fumbles and recovered one.