Damon Arnette’s Tweet About Life As NFL Player Is Going Viral

Former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette is now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unfortunately, it looks like it may be a while before he gets the millions his NFL contract calls for. Despite going No. 19 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down the contract process.

So Arnette took to Twitter today to remind everyone that he’s “still broke” until further notice. “No you can’t hold nun fam I’m still broke,” Arnette wrote, followed by a pair of emojis. The tweet has quickly gone viral.

But once everything’s settled, Mike Mayock and the Raiders are going to do what they can to make him a very rich man. They need him to invigorate a defense that gave up over 26 points a game last year.

No you can’t hold nun fam I’m still broke😕😂 — Damon Arnette (@damon_arnette) May 7, 2020

That shouldn’t be too much of a hill to climb for Damon Arnette. He is coming off second-team All-Big Ten honors after recording 35 tackles, eight passes defended and an interception for the Buckeyes in 2019. And he did a good chunk of that work on a broken wrist.

Once he finally does sign on the dotted line though, Arnette may want to hold off on spending it too quickly.

What’s the first thing Damon Arnette should buy once he signs with the Raiders?