Dan Patrick Hearing 2 More Big Ten Games Will Be Canceled

There appear to be even more Big Ten games on the verge of cancelation in Week 14. But one of them could have massive implications for the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

On Monday, Dan Patrick reported on his radio show that two Big Ten games are in danger. One is Northwestern vs. Minnesota, while the other is Ohio State vs. Michigan State.

Patrick was quick to note that if Ohio State is unable to compete against Michigan State, Big Ten rules would prevent them from participating in the Big Ten Championship Game. Big Ten rules require a team participate in at least six games to be eligible. Thus far, the Buckeyes have competed in only four.

“[There is] strong speculation Northwestern versus Minnesota, and Ohio State versus Michigan State games get cancelled this weekend,” Patrick said. “That would eliminate Ohio State from the conference championship, so they will be desperate, but a high number of players will be missing.”

Head coach Ryan Day was one of a number of players and staffers at Ohio State who tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. As a result, their game against Illinois was scrapped.

If the Michigan State game gets scrapped, the best possible record the Buckeyes can finish the season with is 5-0 assuming they’re eligible to play and go on to beat arch-rival Michigan.

With nearly every other team in the top-10 of the College Football Playoff ranking boasting at least six wins, the Buckeyes might not be a lock to get in, even with an undefeated record.

We can only hope the game goes on as scheduled. The last thing we need in this crazy year is more chaos in the Big Ten.