Danny Kanell Has Message For Ohio State After USC Loss

No team enjoyed USC's loss to Utah more than Ohio State. After all, that result will most likely catapult the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff.

Once the Trojans lost to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted a snarky message on Twitter for the Buckeyes.

Let's just say Kanell doesn't love that Ohio State has backed its way into the postseason.

"Welcome to the playoff Ohio State," Kanell tweeted. "Way to do it the hard way!! Not everyone can get smoked at home by 22 points, sit on their couch with their pom poms and watch other teams risk it all and back their way in!!"

On one hand, it's easy to see why Kanell feels this way about Ohio State. A week ago, the college football world watched this program get blown out at home by its biggest rival. Now that same team is supposed to compete for a national title?

However, Ohio State's résumé is deserving of a CFP bid. The team has double-digit wins over Maryland, Notre Dame and Penn State.

At the moment, it seems like Ohio State will face Georgia in the semifinals of the CFP.