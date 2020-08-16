Danny Kanell Reacts To Big Ten Petition Started By Justin Fields

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ MoveOn.org petition to have the Big Ten rethink its decision on the 2020 college football season has drawn plenty of interest today.

Fields’ petition calls for the season to be reinstated and Big Ten programs and players to have the option to opt out if they don’t want to play, without repercussion. Right now, it has nearly 30,000 signatures.

“We want to play. We believe that safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19,” the petition reads. “We believe that we should have the right to make decisions about what is best for our health and our future. Don’t let our hard work and sacrifice be in vain. #LetUsPlay!”

College football analyst Danny Kanell offered his reaction to Fields’ venture on Twitter this morning.

“I support the players,” Kanell wrote.

I support the players https://t.co/93B0eMHMon — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) August 16, 2020

Of course, Kanell supports the players wanting to play because like a lot of them, he wants college football this year. However, when those same players petition for more rights and compensation, he doesn’t usually come out in support of them.

We can’t blame Justin Fields and others for wanting to play though. Ohio State especially has the chance to do something special this fall, if there is indeed college football starting September.