Data Analyst Releases List Of Top 35 College Football Programs All-Time

There’s only a few true ‘Blue Blood’ programs in college football. One college football data analyst believes just eight programs deserve the impressive distinction.

Data analyst and “college football stats expert” Kyle Umlang compiled extensive data to compute college football’s top programs of all-time. The date includes the history of the AP Poll, NFL Draft selections, All-Americans, bowl games, national championships and Heisman winners.

According to the data, the following eight programs can be considered true Blue Blood programs: Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and Texas. The Buckeyes, Sooners and Crimson Tide are the lone programs amid the group that are currently legitimate national championship contenders.

Notre Dame is widely considered a tier below teams like Ohio State, Alabama and Oklahoma – at least, as of late. Michigan, USC, Nebraska and Texas haven’t been truly relevant – in regards to national championships – in years. But it’s easy to understand why each is considered a blue blood given each program’s rich history in college football.

The data offers further clarification on which blue blood program is the best of all-time. Ohio State checks in at No. 1 followed by the Buckeyes’ most hated rival, Michigan. Oklahoma is No. 3 followed by Alabama, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and Texas, in that order.

“There are only eight Blue Bloods in all of college football: Alabama, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and USC. These teams have won 54 percent of all AP National Championships and on average have been ranked during 70 percent of the entire AP Poll era,” Umlang explained.

One could easily argue the Crimson Tide as the top college football program of all-time. Alabama’s past decade of dominance certainly asserts itself as a clear choice for No. 1. But Ohio State isn’t bad choice, either.